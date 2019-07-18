Mumbai: Hindi film industry actor Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child Thursday.

According to early reports Arjun and Gabriella have become parents to a boy.

The news of the two becoming parents was confirmed by veteran filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi, who tweeted: “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!”

Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019

In April, Arjun had confirmed that he and his lady love were expecting their first child together.

Gabriella is a South African model and actress who also acted in the Hindi film ‘Sonali Cable’.

In an earlier interview, Arjun had revealed that his daughters have happily accepted Gabriella. “I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed that they have, no questions asked,” said Arjun Rampal.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in The Final Call, a web series.

IANS