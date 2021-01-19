Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal Tuesday offered a glimpse of what he describes as a dangerous, deadly and cool avatar in the forthcoming film Dhaakad.

Arjun plays the antagonist in the spy thriller film starring Kangana Ranaut. His character is named Rudraveer.

Sharing his look in the film on Instagram, the actor wrote: “Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here’s my look for @sohamrockstrent’s #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!”

Talking about his spine chilling avatar, Arjun shared: “I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me.”

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release October 1, 2021.