Mumbai: Armaan Malik Monday posted birthday wishes for his mother Jyoti Malik on the occasion of her birthday. In an Instagram note, the singer shared new and throwback pictures with his mother, expressing love and gratitude.

“Happy birthday mom! You’re not just my mother, you’re the greatest woman I know! My whole life you have always been there for me, every step of the way. There will never be enough words to convey how grateful I am to have a mom as wonderful as you. Love you JM,” Armaan wrote.

On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, the singer had written a post for his father Daboo Malik.

“Everything the light touches is our kingdom. My dad is my strength.. he’s the Mufasa to my Simba, the wind beneath my wings, my soul healer, my problem solver! I know my dad has my back whenever I need him. He’s the most amazing human being I’ve ever come across. He’s the kind of person who can light up anyone’s bad day! I love you pops, you’re the best father anyone could ask for. Happy Father’s Day,” Armaan had posted.