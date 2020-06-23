New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane reviewed Tuesday, the country’s military preparedness in eastern Ladakh. It was the beginning of General MM Naravane’s two-day visit to the region where a border clash took place last week. It left 20 Indian soldiers dead in the midst of a tense standoff with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Soon after arriving in Leh, General MM Naravane visited an Army hospital. It is the place where 18 injured soldiers are undergoing treatment. They were a part of the Galwan Valley clash June 15, Army officials said. The Chief of the Army Staff interacted with almost all the injured soldiers and complimented them for their bravery, they added.

A surveillance post set up by the Chinese Army on a narrow mountain trail in violation of an agreement was the trigger for the clash.

After visiting the hospital, Gen Naravane reviewed the overall security situation in the region with the ground commanders. He has directed them to keep a high-level of alertness to deal with any Chinese misadventure, sources said.

Last week, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria made a quiet visit to Ladakh and Srinagar air bases. He reviewed the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) preparedness to deal with any eventualities in the region.

Before leaving for Leh, Gen Naravane attended the final session of a two-day conference of top Army commanders. The commanders extensively deliberated on the situation in eastern Ladakh. In Leh, Gen Naravane is also scheduled to hold an extensive meeting with Lt Gen Harinder Singh. The latter is the commander of the 14 Corps that takes care of the sensitive border with China.