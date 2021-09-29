Srinagar: The Army Wednesday denied allegations that its personnel from Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district beat up members of a family.

In a statement, the army said allegations that army personnel from Tral beat up members of a family are baseless.

“No search of any house or manhandling of anyone was carried out by Army at Seer on the night of 27/28 Sep,” the army in a statement said.

It said, in the evening of September 27, an Army night domination party had gone to village Seer. While moving near Arapal Nala which passes through the village, they spotted two persons sitting next to the Nala. The two individuals were called and when they were being questioned, an individual named Ali Mohd Chopan and his family members came out of their house, which was nearby.

“As soon as they came out of the house, Ishrat Jaan, daughter of Ali Mohd Chopan, feigned fainting and the family members started shouting. They called other villagers also and started blaming the Army for ransacking the house and beating the girl. It is reiterated that Army personnel were not close to the house or to the girl when she feigned fainting,” army said.

“It may be noted that Ali Mohd Chopan is father of Shabir Ahmad Chopan, presently in jail under PSA for providing logistic support to terrorists.”

The Army said the family is also related to slain JeM terrorist Abdul Hamid Chopan, resident of Luragam who was killed Aug 21, 2021 in Nagaberan during an operation.

“The family was also providing logistic support to slain Jaish terrorist Saifulla alias Lamboo, killed July 31, 2021,” the army said.

It further said, in the recent months security forces have carried out a number of successful operations neutralising Jaish terrorists and severely impacting their network in Tral.

“This orchestrated allegation was expected from terrorists’ supporters to impede the relentless operations by security forces aimed at ensuring peace in the Valley.”

Necessary complaints are being filed with J&K Police against people who are spreading rumours and feeding false information to disrupt peace and incite citizens against Indian Army,” the army said.

