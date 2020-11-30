New Delhi: The Indian Army was on high alert after a Pakistani fighter jet flew ‘very close’ to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district Monday morning. This new development comes amid repeated ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army in the recent few weeks. There have also been attempts of infiltration. The Indian Army have also discovered tunnels that have been built at some places to facilitate infiltration.

“The jet flew close to the LoC in Poonch sector in violation of international conventions which does not allow fighter jets to fly within a 10km radius of the border,” a spokesperson of the Defence Ministry stated. He added that a jet stream was clearly visible in the sky close to the LoC in Poonch.

It should be stated here that recently, a few drones had been spotted near the Line of Control. Army sources have stated that those drones were being controlled by the Pakistan army. Drones that have crossed over into Indian territory have been destroyed.