New Delhi/Leh: The Indian Army reported its first case of coronavirus after a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the force to strengthen its check and prevention mechanism and suspend war games and training activities, as the total number of cases rose to 151 in the country Wednesday.

Army sources said, the soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father, who had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight February 20 and tested positive for COVID-19. The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty March 2. He he was quarantined March 7 and tested positive March 16. Even the soldier’s brother has tested positive, sources said.

While there were 14 fresh cases of coronavirus cases reported since Tuesday, the first case in the Armed Forces prompted the army to further strengthen its check and prevention mechanism by taking additional steps, including checking soldiers for flu symptoms on their return from leave, and cancelling non-essential travel and conferences.

The total tally of 151 include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died after getting the infection, which has killed 7,500 people globally and infected nearly 200,000 others.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan directed teams to visit quarantine facilities to assess and monitor amenities as the ministry maintained that over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance.

According to the ministry’s data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

Meanwhile, several opted for self-quarantine as a matter of precaution, including former Union Minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu, who quarantined himself at his residence for the next 14 days after he returned from Saudi Arabia despite testing negative for the infection.

An Army officer attached to the College of Military Engineering in Pune was asked to self-quarantine after he showed symptoms of flu, sources said.

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the National Restaurant Association of India asks all members to shut down restaurants till March 31 or till such time when no new cases are reported.

With schools across several states closed, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizanse of the non-availability of mid-day meals and issued notices to the states and Union Territories asking them how children were being provided mid-day meals amid the shut down.

Agencies