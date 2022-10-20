New Delhi: The Indian Army Thursday began the process to procure 80 mini remotely piloted aircraft systems and 1,000 surveillance copters to bolster its overall surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Officials said the mini remotely piloted aircraft is an ideal multi-sensor system to carry out day and night surveillance and target detection in high-altitude regions.

The last date for submission of bids for the remotely piloted aircraft programme is November 16.

“The system will be able to provide high resolution imagery to enable target detection, recognition, identification and accurate location of adversary’s location as well as build up of troops,” said an official.

According to the request for proposal or initial tender, the select supplier will have to supply the platforms within 12 months of signing the contract.

The mini remotely piloted aircraft systems are being procured under the ‘buy’ (Indian) category.

The Army’s procurement of 1,000 surveillance copters through fast track procedure under emergency procurement process is also aimed at boosting surveillance along the frontier with China.

Officials said the current dynamic volatile situation along the Northern borders warrants seamless surveillance.

“For surveillance needs of the Indian Army, expeditious procurement of surveillance copters for meeting urgent operational requirements is an operational imperative, where undue/unforeseen delay is seen to be adversely impacting the capacity and preparedness of the Indian Army,” according to a brief on the programme.

It said the surveillance copter will provide aerial surveillance capability and sustained point surveillance to the Indian Army.

Surveillance Copter is an ideal multi sensor system to carry out day and night, real time reconnaissance and surveillance.

“The system will provide high resolution imagery to enable target detection, recognition, identification and accurate location of adversaries’ build up,” said an official.

The last date for submission of bids for the programme is November 17.

The Army has been ramping up its overall combat capabilities in view of the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

PTI