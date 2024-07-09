Bhubaneswar: Around 800 schools in Odisha will be developed into PM Shri Schools which will function in full spirit of the National Education Policy and exhibit all the basic elements.

An MoU was signed between the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India and the State of Odisha in New Delhi Tuesday for the implementation of PM Shri Yojana or Prime Minister’s School for Rising India in Odisha.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhuri and the Education Secretary of Odisha.

So far, 31 states and Union Territories along with Central Organization of Schools (KVS) and Navodaya School Samiti (NVS) have signed MoUs with the Ministry of Education to upgrade their schools under the PM Shri School Yojana.

Official sources said two schools in every block and urban area of Odisha will be developed into PM Shri schools.

The initiative aims to improve the infrastructure and quality of schools under the Central Government, State and Union Territory Governments, Local Bodies, Central School Organizations and Navodaya School Society.

These schools will reflect the curriculum and teaching methods recommended by the National Education Policy, and enhance the skills of teachers in one school which will transform India into a knowledge society.

PM Shri schools will provide comprehensive and inclusive education to students in a stimulating environment with quality education.These schools will not only emphasize the development of knowledge but will help in creating a holistic person with key skills of the 21st century.

PM Shri School will take care of all the students and provide a lot of experience-based education with good infrastructure and adequate resources for their studies. The school will provide education in a modern and comprehensive manner.

Emphasis will be placed on innovation-based, new technology, smart classrooms and sports and other aspects.

This initiative will benefit lakhs of students of Odisha. The teaching and learning in these schools will be technology-based and there will be provision of ICT, digital lab, digital library and digital learning tools.

UNI