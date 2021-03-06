Mumbai: Arpita Khan Sharma, sister of Hindi film superstar Salman Khan, shared a picture on social media a few hours ago.

It is a throwback picture from Arpita’ wedding.

In this picture, Arpita is seen all decked up in wedding finery while Salman has just a towel tied over his waist.

Sharing this picture, Arpita wrote, “Fond Memories @beingsalmankhan #majorthrowback #weddingmadness #brotherlove #gratitude #blessed #thankful.”

Arpita was married to actor Ayush Sharma in the year 2014. The wedding was a grand affair attended by some of Hindi cinema’s heavyweights including superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The couple has a son Aahil and a daughter Aayat Sharma.

Arpita is the youngest of the family. She stays away from the limelight. Salman is often seen playing with her children Ahil and Aayat. Arpita’s husband Ayush is an actor who made his Hindi film debut with the film LoveRatri. However, the film failed to impress fans.

Ayush will now share the screen with Salman. Both will be seen in the film Antim: The Final Truth. Salman plays a cop in the film which is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.