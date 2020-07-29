Mumbai: War of words on social media between celebrities doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. After a social media tiff with Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadda, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut has found herself stuck in the middle of another such controversy.

The actress has now targeted Deepika Padukone. She mocked the Chhapaak actress by calling her the leader of ‘repeat after me’ and accused her of running a fake business of depression. This has not gone well with the fans of Deepika who requested her to be polite and stop cyber-bullying other actresses.

Look at the language. Using abusive words, harassing others for no reason. RT if you think these flop ranaut sisters r the biggest disgrace to the industry. #arrestkanganaranaut pic.twitter.com/2kLYCB8apv — ︎Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) July 29, 2020

Earlier, fans of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan also demanded her arrest on Twitter. #ArrestKanganaRanaut became was trending on Twitter Wednesday noon with fans demanding the arrest of the controversial actress.

