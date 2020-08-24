Balasore:With all painting activities coming to a screeching halt due to pandemic, the earnings of several artists have taken a hit leaving them struggle to meet ends.

In this difficult hour, Baleswari Kala Kendra, a prominent art centre of Balasore district which has been working for the deprived artists and artisans for over last 15 years, has extended its helping hand to the painters.

The organisation has launched a new concept ‘get your portrait drawn at home’ to support the struggling artists.

Eminent artist and sculptor Keshu Das, the founder of the organisation while speaking to Orissa POST, said, “The portrait artists, under this programme, will visit people in person and draw their portraits which will be of 20” x16” in size and made in acrylic colour. The project involved 40 young artists and 10 of them are from Balasore Art and Craft College.”

Das launched the month-long programme Sunday, on the day of Nuakhai festival, by making the portrait of Binay Kumar Das, director of Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

“Getting my portrait drawn by an artist like Keshu Das is a huge honour for me. I am happy to be part of such an initiative and I believe it will definitely inspire other art-lovers to support the painters during these difficult hours,” said the ITR director.

Many eminent personalities of the district have also invited the young painters to draw their portraits.

While artist Das launched the project Sunday in Balasore, a few promising painters like MuktiKanta Nandi and Sanjay Kumar Raul of Jaleswar and Kalyan Barik of Baripada joined the initiative Monday.