Born in 1922, Muralidhar Tali had dedicated his life to creative arts, paintings, designing and graphics. His painting ‘Mother’ touched many hearts in the state

Muralidhar Tali is the Rembrandt of Odisha… He was a realistic artist with an emotional quotient

Jagdish Kanungo| Former president, Lalit Kala Akademi

The future generations should bear witness to the beauty of his art and thus learn

Ramhari Jena| Artist

Bhubaneswar: The 101st birth anniversary celebration of noted artist Muralidhar Tali was organised by Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Odia Language Literature and Culture department in collaboration with School of Progressive Art and Craft at Modern Art Gallery in Bhubaneswar Tuesday.

The event was attended by artist Ramhari Jena, former president of Lalit Kala Akademi and artist Jagdish Kanungo, Lalatendu Patnaik and secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi Gajendra Sahoo.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanungo said, “Muralidhar Tali is the Rembrandt of Odisha when it comes to art. He was a realistic artist with an emotional flavour. He was a master in oil painting which is evident from his widely-appreciated ‘Mother’ painting.” He is the true gem of Odisha art fraternity, Kanungo asserted. But Kanungo lamented over the fact that Tali’s 18 paintings of the Father of the Nation are in bad shape at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. “Even on his 101st birthday, the government is not at all concerned about preserving those works of art,” he added. What a shame, Kanungo exclaimed.

Artist Ramhari Jena opined that instead of wasting money in celebrating his (Tali’s) birthday, it would be better if the state can put some efforts to revive his artwork. “The future generations should bear witness to the beauty of his art and thus learn from it,” he concluded.

It may be mentioned here that Muralidhar Tali was born in 1922 in Sambalpur. He had dedicated his whole life to creative arts, paintings, designing and graphics. His painting ‘Mother’ touched many hearts in the state.

The birth anniversary programme underway