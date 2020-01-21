New Delhi: Ahead of filing his nomination for the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday the journey for the next five years has started and his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

AAP national convener Kejriwal was to file his nomination Monday after a roadshow but failed to do so due to delay in the event.

“The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

“BJP, Congress and many other parties have come together… LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the time there is such a coalition in Delhi. All these parties only have one aim, ‘defeat Kejriwal’. And I have only one aim, how to end corruption and take Delhi forward,” asserted Kejriwal.

The chief minister said they are saying ‘defeat Kejriwal’. “I’m on the other hand saying make schools better, hospitals better, electricity free,” the AAP chief said.

PTI