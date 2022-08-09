New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal advocated Tuesday for making free education, world-class healthcare and employment for all fundamental rights. Arvind Kejriwal said these are not freebies but the duty of a responsible government. Kejriwal made the observations while the 500th high-mast Tricolour in the capital. He rued that many countries that got independence after India have ‘surpassed us’.

Kejriwal noted that there is a need to eradicate ‘Pariwarwaad’ (dynastic politics) and ‘Dostwaad’ (to favour friends). However, he also slammed the Congress and the BJP. He said one party exploited its power by spending public money on its family members and the other did so on its ‘friends’.

“On the 75th Independence Day, we all must pledge to make India the number one country of the world. There are several such nations that attained independence after us yet surpassed our growth despite all the potential and hardwork of our people,” Kejriwal lamented.

“We have to pledge to develop such a system where free excellent education, world-class healthcare and 100 per cent employment become fundamental rights of the citizens,” the Delhi chief minister added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been defending announcement of freebies during elections since Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an event last month, cautioned people against what he called as ‘revadi culture’ of offering freebies for garnering votes, and called it ‘very dangerous’ for the development of the country.

Kejriwal attacked the Congress and the BJP. “We must eradicate ‘Pariwarwaad’ and ‘Dostwaad’ and vouch for ‘Bharatwaad’”, he asserted.

“One party exploited its power by spending public money on its family members, and another party exploited power by spending public money on its friends. Public money must not be spent on friends and family; public money is meant to generate employment, give free education and healthcare,” he added.

The Delhi chief minister hoisted the 166-ft high flag to the tunes of a ‘Homeguard Band’ and raised ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Vande Mataram’ slogans before beginning his address.

“The goal behind this project is to invoke and inculcate ‘deshbhakti’ in every citizen. I know everyone’s chest swells with pride to see the Tiranga in its full glory. At the same time, the Tiranga also reminds us of all the sacrifices that have been made by our forefathers to give it a free sky to fly in,” Kejriwal stated.

“It reminds us of every drop of blood shed by our soldiers to protect the free sky it flies in. I am certain that even if someone leaves their house with an ill-intention in their mind, this Tiranga will stop them. A total of 500 such Tirangas have been installed all over Delhi,” Kejriwal informed.