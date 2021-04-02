Mumbai: Actor Alia Bhatt said Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. So after rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, it is the turn of Alia Bhatt to be infected by the virus. The 28-year-old Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a note. She told her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” the “Kalank” actor wrote.

Bhatt had tested negative for COVID-19 March 11 and resumed work after Ranbir and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with her, tested positive. Ranbir last week tested negative for COVID-19. Sources informed that Bhansali has also recovered from the virus.

Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases Thursday, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city’s overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.

Meanwhile megastar Amitabh Bachchan said Friday he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Taking to official blog, the 78-year-old actor revealed that every member of his family, except son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

“Vaccination done… All well… Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday… Results came today… All good, all negative… So done the vaccine,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote. “All family done except Abhishek. He be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days (sic),” Big B added.

The veteran actor also posted a picture of him receiving the vaccine at a vaccine centre.

Abhishek has been filming for his upcoming social comedy Dasvi in Agra. The actor completed the shooting Thursday.

Calling the vaccination process ‘historic’, Amitabh said he will later pen a longer blog post about it. “The entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive blog… Shall do so… Later… It was historic,” Amitabh said.

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and his granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus.

Amitabh is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever.