Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Monday relatives of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. The CBI officials interrogated them in connection with its investigation into the multi-crore coal pilferage case. Abhishek Banerjee incidentally is the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

The central agency had Friday issued a notice to Ankush Arora, husband of Menaka Gambhir who is the sister-in- law of Abhishek. It had asked him to appear for questioning in the illegal coal mining case. The agency also asked Gambhir’s father-in-law Pawan Arora to join the investigation.

“Both have appeared before the anti-corruption branch officers at CBI’s Nizam Palace office here for interrogation,” a source said.

A CBI team had February 23 visited the residence of Abhishek and examined his wife Rujira in connection with the case. The agency also questioned Rujira’s sister on the previous day on the same matter.

“When Gambhir was interrogated by the CBI, she had told the sleuths that her husband and father-in-law were in the knowledge of some bank transactions. She claimed that she was not aware of anything,” the agency source said.

Also read: CBI serves notice to Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in coal mining case

Earlier, searches were conducted at the residences and offices of people who are ‘considered close to Anup Majee alias Lala’. He is the main accused in the coal scam.

Majee is believed to be involved in the illegal coal mining in the Asansol-Raniganj belt of Eastern Coalfields Ltd. He has been evading arrest. The CBI has also issued a look- out notice against him.

The investigating agency November 28 last year carried out a massive search operation in a number of locations in four states. The states were West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. It did so after registering a case against Majee.

The CBI is keeping a close watch on businessmen who have a close connection with Majee, the agency source said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), another central agency, is also probing the money laundering aspect of the case.