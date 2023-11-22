The OpenAI saga took a new turn Wednesday after ousted CEO Sam Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter) that, “I’m looking forward to returning to openai.”

OpenAI also confirmed this by posting on X, “We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo.”

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

It can be mentioned here that OpenAI November 17 published a blog announcing the executive shake-up and removal of Altman as CEO. Later that day, Altman wrote on X about the same.

Altman November 20 announced that he joined Microsoft to lead a new AI research team. Then surprisingly, OpenAI November 22 announced the agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO.

However, people have been quite happy over the AI poster boy’s return to the company that made revolutionary products such as ChatGPT and Dall-E2. Netizens have flooded the internet with memes about the OpenAI drama. Check some of the funniest memes we have sorted about the OpenAI saga.

OpenAI drama won’t stop giving pic.twitter.com/UK1HnE2GFB — Uncle Rockstar Developer (@r0ckstardev) November 22, 2023

Don’t know who’s director and script writer but enjoying this drama. pic.twitter.com/kf66rh4JD5 — Dr. Apurv (@MEAInd) November 22, 2023

Netflix documentary department looking at this like pic.twitter.com/0fJs116Bva — blocmates. (@blocmatesdotcom) November 22, 2023

open AI board meetings from now pic.twitter.com/pa6zjweIao — No Context Politics 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) November 22, 2023

I’m happy for you Sam! How is Microsoft Teams? Is it better than Google Meet? I know this joke has ran dry but I still find it hilarious, so I will keep it going for the fun of it. Best,

Elon (p) — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) November 22, 2023

PNN