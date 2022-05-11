Malkangiri: In view of severe cyclonic storm Asani, Malkangiri district administration Wednesday announced closure of all government and private schools for a day (i.e May 11), a senior official informed.

Collector Vishal Singh held a meeting with the district level officials Tuesday and had decided an action plan to effectively manage the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm. Senior officials were entrusted with responsibilities for minimisation of impact of the storm. Necessary arrangements were made, keeping in mind that the district has hilly areas and incessant rain could trigger flood like situation.

“District administration has shifted expectant mothers to safer places as a preventive measure. Rain has been lashing several parts of the district since early Wednesday morning,” the senior official stated.

Notably, the district is under Yellow Warning of IMD. ODRAF teams have been engaged at Malkangiri and Kalimela, the official added.

