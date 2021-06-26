Mumbai: Singer Asees Kaur recalls collaborating with AR Rahman for the new track “Meri pukaar suno” saying although it’s always a dream come true working with the Oscar-winning composer, the entire team had to produce the song sitting in their respective homes owing to the pandemic.

“Meri pukaar suno”, composed by Rahman and with lyrics by Gulzar, features top voices as Armaan Malik, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghosal, KS Chitra, Sadhana Sargam, and Shasha Tirupati along with Asees.

“Generally, he calls everyone to record the song in Chennai but looking at the pandemic situation, we recorded the song and shot for it in our respective homes and studios. I had instructions from him about exactly how he wanted my portion to sound. When you hear ‘Meri pukaar suno’ you won’t be able to say we all recorded the track sitting in different parts of the country! That’s the genius of AR Rahman,” says Asees.

Recalling, how she came on board for the track, touted as an anthem for hope and peace, the singer says: “AR Rahman had first heard my voice on reality show ‘Indian Pro Music League’ where he appeared as a guest. He praised my voice. A couple of weeks later, I got a call from his studio asking if I would like to be a part of the song. It was an instant yes! Who would say no to an opportunity to work with AR Rahman?”

Asees is known for her songs “Ve maahi” and “Bol na”. Her new track released Friday.