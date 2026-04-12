Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and said, “her timeless voice was not just music, it was an emotion that defined generations”.

Bhosle died at the age of 92 at a private hospital in Mumbai Sunday following multiple organ failure.

In a post on X, CM Majhi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle ji. Her timeless voice was not just music, it was an emotion that defined generations. The void left by her departure is truly immeasurable.”

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and the entire music fraternity in this moment of profound grief.

“I pray to Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath to grant her soul eternal peace. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle ji. Her timeless voice was not just music, it was an emotion that defined generations. The void left by her departure is truly immeasurable. My heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and the entire music… pic.twitter.com/jsyVG3FBqP — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) April 12, 2026

Paying tribute to Asha Bhosle, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, in a post on X in Hindi, said, “She enriched the world of music with her sweet voice and left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. Her voice will forever remain alive among us. May she attain eternal peace.”

सुरों की अनमोल धरोहर, स्वर कोकिला आशा भोंसले जी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। अपने मधुर स्वर से उन्होंने संगीत जगत को समृद्ध किया और करोड़ों दिलों में अमिट छाप छोड़ी।

उनकी आवाज़ सदैव हमारे बीच जीवित रहेगी।

सद्गति प्राप्तिरस्तु — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) April 12, 2026

Also Read : Asha Bhosle was married to R D Burman who was six years younger than her

BJD chief and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik too mourned the death of the legendary singer.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary Bollywood playback singer #AshaBhosle. Her euphonious voice enchanted generations of music lovers, and the glorious legacy she has left behind in Indian music will be remembered for generations. My heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary Bollywood playback singer #AshaBhosle. Her euphonious voice enchanted generations of music lovers and the glorious legacy she has left behind in Indian music will be remembered for generations. My heartfelt condolences… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 12, 2026

Paying condolences to the bereaved family and her fans, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said, “Her invaluable contribution to Indian music will continue to inspire generations.”

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary singer Smt Asha Bhosle. Her invaluable contribution to Indian music will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and her fans. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/n0SSIfj9H5 — Bhakta Charan Das (@BhaktaCharanDas) April 12, 2026

PTI