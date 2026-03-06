New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Friday said it has joined hands with cricket team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their official sponsor.

As part of the association, the commercial vehicle maker’s logo will feature prominently on the front right chest of CSK’s yellow jersey for the upcoming season.

This partnership continues the longstanding association between CSK and the Hinduja Group, building on the successful collaboration with Gulf Oil, another group company, for over 15 years, the Chennai-based firm said in a statement.

“Through this partnership, we celebrate our shared values of resilience and high performance. We are proud to support a team that has brought immense pride to our home city,” Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MD K S Viswanathan said the partnership brings together two institutions built on performance, resilience, and a strong community connect.