Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker has been appointed the Festival Director for the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held in Goa.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting announced with regards to his appointment as the Festival Director Friday.

Ashutosh Gowariker is known for directing critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Lagaan, Swades and Jodhaa Akbar. His work is often noted for its strong storytelling, historical depth, and exploration of social themes.

Lagaan was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. However, it lost to the Bosnian film ‘No Man’s Land’.

Talking about the festival, the director said, “It gives me immense pride and joy to serve as the Festival Director for the prestigious 57th International Film Festival of India, Goa. I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival. From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema”.

He further mentioned, “To carry forward the legacy that has been created, nurtured, and expanded over the decades since 1952 by innumerable festival teams, is a great honour, accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Government of Goa”.

The International Film Festival of India, established in 1952, is one of Asia’s premier film festivals and serves as a significant platform for showcasing excellence in global cinema while promoting cultural exchange.

He also served as the chairperson of the Feature Film Jury for the 71st National Film Awards.