Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus Panipat will hit the theatres December 6 this year.

The film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in the lead and Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl and Zeenat Aman in special appearances.

The movie is based on the ‘Third Battle of Panipat’ which took place January 14, 1761. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies— the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Sunita Gowariker is producing the film under her banner ‘AGPPL’ in association with Rohit Shelatkar’s company, ‘Vision World’.

“Our film ‘Panipat’ will bring alive the great glory of Marathas and will showcase not just the epic battle in which more than a lakh soldiers were martyred but also the reasons behind the war. It is an epic tale of great historical significance,” Sunita Gowarikar said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, ‘Reliance Entertainment’, said it was their privilege to associate with the film.

“The scale, grandeur and compelling story telling will make it an unputdownable watch when the film opens in theatres,” Shibasish stated.

Reliance Entertainment will release the film worldwide.

PTI