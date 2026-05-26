New Delhi: Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have embraced parenthood as they announced the arrival of their twin boys.

The couple welcomed the twins Tuesday and shared the news with a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles. “The wait is finally over ‘The Boys’ are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of the drama show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and got married in 2016. They are often addressed with the nickname “Divek” by their fans

The actor announced the pregnancy news with a post on social media in March, which featured the duo posing for pictures with Divyanka flaunting her baby bump. It was followed by a picture of the couple holding the kids’ footwear.

“Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing”

They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete life adds the most beautiful chapter,” read the caption.

“Still soaking it in still smiling for no reason With our hearts full of gratitude – We are expecting. #DivekLoveUpgraded #10saalBaad,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka made her acting debut with the Zee TV show “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann” in 2006, which served as a breakthrough for her. Following which, she went on to star in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”.

Vivek is known for his role as ACP Abhishek Singh in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and Rajbeer Bundela in “Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se”.