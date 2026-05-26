Bhawanipatna: Anwesha Mishra, a 13-year-old girl from Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, has brought laurels to the district by excelling in the prestigious Glam India competition.

Anwesha emerged as the second runner-up in the preteen category and also won the Talent Craft title. The Glam India 2026 competition was held recently at a hotel in Bhubaneswar.

The event was organised by Ayana Routray and Jyoti Routray. The jury panel included international fashion coach Leon Prince, former Miss Odisha Digdarshini Mishra, Femina Miss Odisha fame KR Santoshini and noted designer Jitjagjit, among others.

Odia film actress Shivani Sangita and renowned dancer Shaswata Joshi attended the event as guests. Anwesha is the daughter of Manoj Mishra, a senior official of TPWODL in Bhawanipatna, and Amita Das. She has earlier earned recognition in several fashion shows.