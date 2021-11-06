Bhadrak: Vigilance sleuths caught an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Odisha Police red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 2,000 as bribe from a person Friday night.

The arrested cop has been identified as Kailash Chandra Khuntia, who was posted at Nayakanidihi police station under Basudevpur block.

According to a source, a person from Andola area lodged a complaint at Nayakanidihi police station September 27, stating his daughter has been kidnapped from the village.

The ASI had demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant to search and rescue his daughter. Even though the complainant had given the ASI Rs 8,000, he had been demanding more. With no option left, the complainant had sought the help of the Vigilance department.

As per the plan, the Vigilance officials laid out a trap. It was when the cop was receiving the money from the complainant, the officials swooped down on him and nabbed.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN