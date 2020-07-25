Kodala: An assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) breathed his last Friday night after being infected by the deadly coronavirus. The deceased COVID-19 warrior has been identified as Rabindranath Behera (55). He was posted at the Bhanjanagar court.

The ASI had returned home four days ago as he did not feel well and felt feverish. Rabindranath’s family members rushed him to Kodala community health centre Friday night after his condition deteriorated. But he could not be saved. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Later Rabindranath’s swab sample was collected and sent for COVID-19 test. The report turned out to be positive.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Ray reached Kodala to pay his last respects to the departed COVID-19 warrior. In a tweet, Ray said, “Paying homage to our frontline COVID warrior ASI RN Behera, who succumbed to COVID-19 in line of duty. May God give enough strength to the bereaved family members to overcome this situation. The entire Ganjam police department is with his family.”

Notably, 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Odisha, Saturday. Of them, three were from Ganjam district. So far 73 persons in Ganjam district have died due to the COVID-19 infection.

