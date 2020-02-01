Angul: Angul police superintendent Jagmohan Meena has suspended town police sub-inspector Arakhita Sethy for carrying out a botched investigation while investigating a dreaded criminal.

According to a source in the police, Angul town police had arrested a hardened criminal Satyajit Pradhan alias Bapi and had seized three pistols, one magazine and nine live bullets from him recently. While his motorcycle was taken from the place of arrest by the cops, it was not mentioned in the seized items list produced in the court.

Besides, two men — suspected to be close aides of Bapi — were mysteriously detained at the police station for two days and were released later without being produced in the court.

Police chief Meena has asked town police IIC Ramesh Chandra Bisoi to submit a report in this context. The report is expected the reveal the whereabouts of the motorcycle and the reason behind the detention of the two men and their subsequent release.

Meanwhile, public prosecutor Pradeep Kumar Das Friday informed that he has received necessary copies produced by the police at the court. Das added that he would appeal the district and sessions judge court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Bapi.

PNN