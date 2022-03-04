New Delhi: Share prices have tumbled in Asia after a fire broke out earlier in the day at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest in Europe, BBC reported.

Tokyo and Hong Kong faced the steepest falls, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index 2.5 per cent lower and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong down by 2.6 per cent.

Oil prices rose in Asia morning trade, with Brent crude above $112 a barrel.

The fire happened after Russian troops shelled the plant.

Ukraine emergency services said initially they were blocked from getting to the scene, but later managed to access the plant and put out the fire.

Some investor concerns were eased after officials said the plant’s safety was “secured”.