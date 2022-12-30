Aska: Aska police station in Ganjam district has stood first in state in overall performance ranking of the state’s police stations for the year 2022.

Aska police station has topped the list of all the 643 police stations ranked across the state and stood first in the Pragati Dashboard developed by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

The SCRB conducted a survey to rank the police stations on the basis of their overall performances in aspects like resolving of grievances of people visiting the police station, pendency of cases, detection and solving of cases, rate of conviction and filing of chargesheets. Aska police station received 94.54 per cent rating on the Pragati Dashboard.

The police station has done its best in receiving the complaints of people visiting the police station, delivering swift action on their complaints, conducting probes and submitting the chargesheet, pursuing a case till its logical end by getting the accused punished, reaching the crime spot within the minimum time period of receiving complaint, making a station diary in matter of loss of documents and giving a copy of the FIR to the complainants, giving permission for festivals and ceremonies, providing permission of minimum time period to play high decibel music in public address systems and DJs.

This has happened after Prashant Kumar Sahu joined as IIC in the police station from August 22, 2019. He has been working steadfast in providing prompt services to the people visiting the police station and in maintaining law and order in the area.

