Kokrajhar (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged Monday the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah to join peace talks with the government and be a part of Indian democracy.

Sonowal made the call to the ULFA (I) chief while addressing a function of 18th Bodoland Day celebrations in this district.

The issue of holding talks with the proscribed ULFA (I) was discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Assam chief minister last week.

Paresh had recently told a local news channel that he was ready for talks if even a ‘one-line letter’ was sent to him by the government, keeping his demand for sovereignty in Assam as an agenda of discussion.

Sonowal said his government had set the goal for an insurgency-free Assam at the time of taking over charge of the state in 2016. As a result of committed efforts by his government, several path-breaking achievements have been made, Sonowal said.

The chief minister sought support from all sections of the society in establishing peace in the state and hailed the insurgent outfits of Bodoland who laid down their arms.

PTI