Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday filed civil and criminal defamation cases seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against senior Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel, and Jitendra Singh Alwar, escalating the political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition party.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said the case was filed in connection with what he described as “false, malicious and defamatory” allegations levelled against him during a Congress press conference.

He reiterated that he would not be deterred by political pressure or public attacks.

“The era of hit-and-run politics is over. If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law,” the Chief Minister said.

Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking ₹500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference. https://t.co/a9iLcghHiR — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2026

The filing of the cases came days after CM Sarma had publicly declared that he would initiate legal action against the Congress leaders over the allegations, signalling his intent to pursue both civil and criminal remedies.

CM Sarma also accused the Congress leadership of resorting to coordinated slander and political theatrics, alleging that the attack was carried out at the behest of the Gandhi family.

He said the opposition should focus on issues and governance rather than personal vilification.

The Chief Minister’s move followed a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, where Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, in the presence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, launched a digital platform titled ‘WhoIsHBS.com’.

Gogoi said the portal was intended to scrutinise CM Sarma’s political journey and governance style, and claimed it contained documents, videos and other material related to the Chief Minister’s public life.

The Congress leader asserted that the initiative aimed to place “facts” before the people of Assam and promote accountability.

Gogoi also announced that the Congress had released a pamphlet with similar content, which would be distributed across the state as part of a broader outreach programme.

Echoing Gogoi’s remarks, Baghel stressed that transparency and accountability were essential pillars of democracy, particularly as Assam heads towards crucial political milestones.