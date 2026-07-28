Guwahati: The Assam government Tuesday announced relaxation in norms for providing ex gratia payment to next of kin of those killed or missing in the floods this year, while declaring additional Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of the deceased.

It also decided to provide interim monetary relief to the severely affected families and students with donations collected in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Making the announcements during a Facebook Live, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “So far, the rule was that post-mortem report has to be submitted to avail government ex gratia by next of kin. We have decided to do away with this, and a certificate from the circle officer will suffice.”

“Over and above the Rs 4 lakh ex gratia per victim that is paid at present, we have decided to give an additional Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased from the CM’s Relief Fund,” he said.