New Delhi: CBI Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a special fast-track court in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case, officials said.

The court is likely to take up the matter Wednesday, they said.

The agency has arrested 13 accused persons in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody.

The CBI has invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under the BNS for the alleged offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

“The CBI cited 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects in this charge sheet. All 13 charge-sheeted persons are in judicial custody as on date,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, held May 3 for medical admissions, amid allegations of paper leak.