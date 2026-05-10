Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam assembly Sunday, paving the way for him to become the chief minister for the second consecutive term in the state, Union minister J P Nadda said.

It will be the third successive NDA government in Assam, with the saffron party-led administration first assuming power in 2016, which was headed by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Eight BJP legislators, including ministers in the outgoing government Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ajanta Neog, Ashok Singhal and Pijush Hazarika proposed the name of Sarma as its legislature party leader, Nadda said.

The BJP partners in the alliance, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), also supported Sarma’s nomination, leading to his unanimous election as the NDA leader, he said.

Earlier, the Assam BJP’s legislature party met here in the morning to elect its leader, with the alliance partners also joining soon after.

Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present at the meeting as central observers and co-observers.

Sarma, addressing the NDA legislators after being named the alliance leader, thanked people of the state for the mandate in last month’s elections, and said he will meet the governor to stake claim to form the government.

The NDA had secured a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls. The BJP bagged 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won 10 each, in the 126-member House.

“This is a proud moment for the BJP-led NDA after the historic mandate, which was a support of our previous government’s good work and the commitment of PM Narendra Modi for Assam’s development,” Sarma said.

He asserted that the next government will work with more vigour for the welfare of all sections.

Sarma also thanked the AGP and BPF for their support during the assembly polls.

“We will now go to meet the Governor to submit the list of our alliance’s 102 MLAs and stake claim to form the government,” Sarma added.

The new government will take oath May 12 at the Khanapara veterinary college in the presence of the PM, Union ministers, NDA leaders and other top dignitaries.