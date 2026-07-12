Brahmapur: A history-sheeter was arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district Sunday for allegedly confining and assaulting a driver after he refused to transport ganja, police said.

The incident had taken place nearly a month ago but came to light after a purported video of the assault surfaced on social media Saturday, triggering public outrage.

The accused, identified as R Sibaram alias R Arup of Pratap Krushna Chandrapur in Brahmapur, was arrested after a case was registered at Brahmapur Sadar police station, police said.

ASP (Brahmapur) Alok Jena said the accused has at least three criminal cases registered against him.

The victim, Prasant Das of Krupasindhupur, alleged in the police complaint that the accused had forced him to drive a vehicle for illegal transportation of ganja. When he refused, the accused allegedly confined him in a room and assaulted him.

Das, who belongs to the Dalit community, said he had delayed filing the police complaint as he feared for his life.

We have registered a case under various provisions of the BNS and the SC and the ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A pen drive containing the video of the incident has also been seized, the ASP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the victim were known to each other.

Police said the accused had allegedly asked Das to carry out the illegal transportation of ganja. When Das refused, he confined him in a room and assaulted him with a fibre rod.

The ASP said efforts were on to identify and arrest other persons allegedly involved in the incident.