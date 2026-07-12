Bhubaneswar: Senior leader Pravat Ranjan Biswal, who was expelled from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sunday in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Biswal arrived at the BJP state headquarters with his supporters in a procession before formally joining the party. Several of his supporters, along with some councillors and corporators, also joined the BJP.

A former BJD MLA, Biswal had represented the Choudwar-Kataka Assembly constituency. He had been expelled from the BJD a few months ago over alleged anti-party activities and had since been pursuing politics independently.

BJP MLA Babu Singh said Biswal’s induction was a decision of the party’s state leadership. He said, “BJP is the world’s largest political party and anyone willing to join it is welcome.”

Reacting to the development, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said that “the BJD remained strong even when Pravat Ranjan Biswal was not with the party and that his exit would have no impact on its organisation.”