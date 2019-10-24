Adityta Thackeray establishes comfortable lead

Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray has established a comfortable lead in Worli Assembly constituency of Maharashtra where he is making his electoral debut. The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against NCP’s Suresh Mane and has established a lead of over 7,000 votes as per the early trends.

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has established a lead of 6,595 votes over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde is leading over his rival and BJP minister Pankaja Munde by 1,654 votes.

Overall the BJP is leading in 12 seats, Shiv Sena in six while the Congress and NCP are leading in three seats each

Khattar, Hooda among early leaders in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda of the Congress are among those who were leading from their respective constituencies, as per the early trends available, Thursday.

Manohar Lal Khattar, a first-time MLA, is seeking re-election from Karnal, while Bhupinder Singh Hooda is seeking re-election from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.

Haryana minister Anil Vij, a five-time legislator from Ambala Cantt, was said to be leading from his constituency in early trends.

Counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly election began at 8.00 am Thursday, with the BJP looking to retain power and its hopes buoyed by exit polls that indicated an easy victory.

Counting begins for Maharashtra polls

Mumbai: Counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly polls and Satara Lok Sabha by-poll, held Monday, began at 8.00am Thursday, election officials said. Counting of votes for all the 288 Assembly segments began at 269 locations in the state, the officials said.

Exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in the state.

Around 25,000 personnel are deployed on counting duty, an election official said. He added that police have also made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process.

A total of 3,239 candidates contested from the 288 seats, where the key contest is between the BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP alliances.