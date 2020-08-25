Bhubaneswar: The state government has asked all departments to appoint nodal officers to deal with legal cases as office of Advocate General is facing difficulties in getting information in view of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Law department has asked all the departments to appoint nodal offices who will facilitate availability of instruction as and when required by the office of advocate general.

Due to the prevailing pandemic situation, all government offices are functioning with minimal staff. As a result, the government officers dealing with their respective subject are not instantly available to provide information as and when required by the office of advocate general (AG) to comply the order of Orissa High Court, official sources said.

This move will help the AG office to present the government’s stand in the HC on time.