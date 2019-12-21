Anandpur: Vigilance sleuths Saturday raided multiple places in connection with allegations against the Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Works Department in Anandpur of Keonjhar district on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The accused engineer has been identified as Subal Panda.

Acting on the allegation against the engineer, two teams of anti-corruption wing Friday morning conducted simultaneous raids at nine places including his office and government quarter in Anandpur.

During the raids, the officials examined various important documents including bank passbook and land records possessed by the accused official.

While the raids were underway till the last report came in, the exact amount of disproportionate asset could be ascertained once the raids are completed, said an official.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths December 19 raided multiple places in connection with allegations against Assistant Executive Engineer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

