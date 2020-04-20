Kamakhyanagar: The body of an assistant fishery officer who went missing Sunday from the banks of Dandadhar dam was found Monday. The area falls under Kankadahada police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased officer has been identified as 59-year-old Dhananjay Hembram. He is a native of Thakarpal village under Rasagovindpur police limits in Mayurbhanj district. It was clear from the incident that he had drowned.

Locals informed Kankadahada police after finding the body of a person floating in the dam Monday morning. The police fished out the body and registered a case of unnatural death. They sent the body to the Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem.

Locals informed that Dhananjay had gone to the dam Sunday evening to do some routine checking. When he was returning, he slipped and fell into the dam. Locals launched a search operation to rescue him. However, it was dark, so they had to give up. Monday morning when they went to resume the search, they found his body.

PNN