Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate probing the money laundering case involving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has found no big transactions from the late actor’s accounts to the bank account of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

However, the ED has found that Rs 15 crore was transacted from his account as alleged by his father KK Singh, said an ED source related to the probe. The ED source also said that the agency will try to ascertain besides Sushant, who was using his debit cards, internet banking, credit cards and other financial transactions.

“We are mapping the transactions to ascertain the movement of money from Sushant’s account to other accounts and for what purpose,” he added.

The agency said that the agency is collecting all the banking transaction details to study the mode of payments done via Sushant’s bank account.

The source also pointed out that out of Rs 15 crore, approximately Rs 2.7 crore was paid as taxes by the late actor.

Another ED source, related to the probe also pointed out that Sushant and Rhea, who were in a relationship spent on each other. However, there is no such big transactions, he said.

The ED, which took over the money laundering probe on July 31 is also scrutinising how Rhea, her brother Showik came together and formed companies with Sushant. Rhea is a director in Vividrage Rhealityx while her brother Showik is a director in Front India for World Foundation along with Sushant.

The source said that the ED is working on every financial transaction to and from Sushant and the siblings bank accounts.

Sushant’s father KK Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police July 25, alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Rhea and her family members July 31.

Singh also accused Rhea of abetment to suicide by threatening her son to disclose his medical reports to the media. The late actor’s family accused Rhea of keeping him away from them.

The CBI August 7 took over the probe into the June 14 death of Sushant from the Bihar Police and named six persons, including Rhea and her family members.

The ED so far has recorded the statement of Rhea, Showik, her father Indrajit, Sushant’s Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, House Manager Samuel Mirands, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh.

Thursday, the ED questioned Jayanti Saha, a celebrity talent manager who had earlier handled Sushant’s account.

Earlier Friday, the personal staff of the late actor, including his cooks and bodyguard arrived at the financial probe agency office for questioning.