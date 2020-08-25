Tuesday is the day of planet Mars. In religious terms, Tuesday is the day of Lord Hanuman. Worshiping him on this day eliminates all suffering and showers our lives with his blessings. Do you know that on Tuesdays there are some activities which are considered inauspicious.

Here we will let you know what those things are:

Shaving on Tuesday is considered inauspicious. This also leads to Mangal Dosh. Let us tell you that Wednesday is considered the best day for this.

Do not buy makeup items Tuesday. It is believed that on this day, buying the beauty related stuffs causes a rift in the marital relationship. Monday and Friday are considered the best days for this.

Cutting of nails Tuesday is considered inauspicious. You may face many difficulties by doing this.

Do not quarrel with elder brothers Tuesday. Mars is believed to be related to elder brother. The dispute with brother affects planet Mars in astrology, who may face accident and other problems. Problems in family life might also increase.

Avoid having fish on this day, buying and eating fish Tuesday results in unwanted expenses.

Do not buy or wear dark colored clothes on Tuesday. Wearing red clothes on this day reduces the effect of Mangal Dosh.

Land should not be dug on this day. By doing this, the inauspicious effect of Mars increases. The reason for this is that Mars has been considered Bhumiputra (Son of earth). Even laying the foundation of the house on Tuesday is also not considered auspicious.