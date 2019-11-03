Keonjhar: Asurkhol waterfall is one of the scenic spots in the mineral rich Keonjhar district. However, the place with a huge tourism potential has been lying neglected over years due to lack of development. Though late, the government has woken up to the sorry state of the spot and is planning to develop it into a tourist centre.

In a related development, a team led by Zilla Parisad chairperson Kamalini Patra and officials of the forest department and water-shade management visited the waterfall Saturday. The locals are excited as they hope the beautiful waterfall destination, Asurkhol, will be developed into an eco-tourism site.

The waterfall is located about 12 km from the district headquarters and situated at Mahadeaijoda panchyat under the sadar block.

Located in the hilly and forested settings, the waterfall cascades down from a height of 15 ft. It makes the area virtually smoky and attractive with a roaring sound. The waterfall looks like a silver garland. Such a scenic setting holds much charm for the tourists. According to locals, the waterfall has the potential to be declared as the ecotourism paradise.

However, chairperson Patra had sent a letter to the District Collector. In her letter, she mentioned that the waterfall had the potential to attract tourists. After the development of the area as a tourists place, it will give a boost to the tourism sector of the state.

Locals said if all goes well and development work of the waterfall starts early, it will help in boosting the economic condition of their area and the locals also.

The stunning landscape of the waterfall attracts picnickers and weekend holidayers to visit the spot. Both national and international visitors will be pleased with the nature’s trail near the waterfall. A travel enthusiast gets mesmerised with the beauty of nature while travelling through the path to reach this beautiful site. The cascade is truly the paradise of natural lovers which gives unforgettable memory to the visitors.

Watershade management department’s director Arun Das, tourism department officer Ramesh Chandra Nayak and other forest department officials were part of the visit.