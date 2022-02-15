New Delhi: Republic of Gamers (ROG), a sub-brand of ASUS Tuesday launched ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro as the latest upgrade to its ROG Phone series in the Indian market.

The ROG Phone 5s series comes with flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, featuring advanced 5G capabilities coupled with up to 18 GB of fast LPDDR5 RAM.

“We are constantly innovating and aiming to provide only the best and premium features in our Ultimate Weapons for Smartphone Gaming i.e. ROG Phone, to our ROG community. We are thrilled to launch two new additions to the ROG family to upgrade the cutting edge capabilities we offer for the mobile gaming ecosystem,” Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS in India said in a statement.

Asus ROG Phone 5s is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999. The Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro is priced at Rs 79,999. The smartphones will go on sale on February 18 via Flipkart.

Both sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate.

ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. The former is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the latter gets 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The ROG Phone 5s series comes with a 64MP Flagship Sony IMX686 sensor main camera, offering you up to 8K Pro video recording, Pro mode for Photos and videos, and Superb Night mode performance. It also has a secondary 13MP camera to capture ultra-wide angles and offers a HyperSteady video-recording feature. There is a 5MP Macro camera.

For selfies, the front camera is a 24MP camera that can shoot 4K as well.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro pack dual-cell 6,000mAh batteries with 30W fast charging support.