New Delhi: The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark the Health Ministry said Wednesday. It also informed that the case fatality rate (CFR) has been falling progressively. This has been possible due to coordinated implementation of the ‘test track treat’ strategy by the Centre, states and Union Territories. The Health Ministry also informed that efforts to control the disease will be ramped up further.

India’s COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) is lower than what it is globally. CFR has declined from 3.3 per cent June 19 to 2.23 per cent Wednesday, ‘the lowest since April 1’, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The CFR being kept low is no doubt very good. The successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on a holistic standard of care approach have in tandem resulted in a consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the sixth consecutive day,” the Health Ministry pointed out.

With 35,286 patients discharged in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the total number of recoveries has jumped to 9,88,029. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients too has increased to 64.51 per cent.

The ministry said, ‘With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between the number of recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 4,78,582’. The number of active cases stood at 5,09,447 and they are under medical supervision.

With 4,08,855 samples examined Tuesday, tests per million (TPM) have increased to 12,858 and cumulative testing has crossed 1.77 crore, the ministry informed.

Testing laboratory network in India was being strengthened continuously with the country now having 1,316 such facilities of which 906 in the government sector and 410 in the private sector.