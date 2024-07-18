Beijing: At least 16 people were killed in a department store fire in Zigong City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, according to the local fire and rescue headquarters.

China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and National Fire and Rescue Administration said that a working team has been dispatched to southwest China’s Sichuan Province following a fire at a department store, Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Wednesday at a 14-story building in Zigong City.

Immediately after receiving the information about the incident, the two government departments provided local authorities with guidance on the investigation and rescue work.

The two departments have urged all-out efforts in search and rescue, treatment of the wounded and an investigation into the cause of the fire as soon as possible.

The rescue operation was completed as of 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the local fire and rescue headquarters. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fire was caused by construction work.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, fire experts from across the country will also be sent to participate in the accident investigation.