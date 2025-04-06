Rameswaram: Without naming anyone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said he receives letters from Tamil Nadu leaders who “do not sign in Tamil.”

“At least put your signature in Tamil,” Modi said during his address in Rameswaram.

Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated several development projects worth more than ₹8,300 crore to the nation. He advocated for offering medical education in Tamil in the state, saying it would benefit students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Prime Minister said that while Tamil Nadu receives increased allocations under various central schemes, some people still “cry” over funds. He reiterated his support for promoting Tamil, calling for greater global outreach of the language and culture.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Modi said Lord Ram’s model of good governance should serve as a foundation for nation-building.

He also inaugurated the new Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical-lift railway sea bridge.

Efforts are underway to take Tamil language and heritage to all corners of the world, he added.

PNN & Agencies