Hyderabad: Hetero, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies and the world’s largest producer of antiretroviral drugs, on Wednesday announced the launch of generic Favipiravir in India under the brand name Favivir for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Hetero’s Favivir (Favipiravir 200 mg) is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare Limited. The product is available from Wednesday at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and will be sold only on prescription.

Hetero has been granted the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of COVID. It is an oral antiviral medication that has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes.

Favivir improves treatment accessibility to a significant amount of COVID-19 patient population, which usually sustains mild to moderate symptoms, the company said in a statement.

Backed by strong vertical integration capabilities, the drug is being manufactured at Hetero’s world-class formulation facility in India, which has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities such as USFDA and the EU, among others.

